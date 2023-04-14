A big question entering the league slate was if South Carolina and its power surge would continue.

It had through the first four weeks of the year and sure looked like it again Friday night.

Five players homered in a dominating win over Vanderbilt–including two from Cole Messina while Ethan Petry gets closer to history–in a 14-6 victory on the road.

Things were nip and tuck through the first five innings before South Carolina blew things open with five runs. The Gamecocks (30-4, 10-2 SEC) would chase starter Bryce Cunningham after a tie-breaking home run and a walk to Cole Messina.

For Petry, it was home run No. 17 on the year, which ties him with Justin Smoak for the most home runs by a freshman in program history.

That opened the floodgates for the Gamecocks, who started the inning with six straight hitters reaching base.

Carson Hornung and Evan Stone each pitched up RBI singles in the inning. Michael Braswell busted things open with a bases-clearing, two-run triple.

It was the second of two RBI hits for him on the day. He also hit a game-tying solo homer in the fifth inning.

That was enough to give Will Sanders his first win in SEC play. Outside of one nightmare inning, Sanders looked the part of a Friday starter, giving up four runs on five hits over five innings.

All four runs and three of those five hits came in the second inning where things unraveled after two quick outs. He’d give up a walk and a single before a game-tying double. Vanderbilt took a brief lead after that with another walk followed by another double.

Sanders settled in after that, giving up a walk and a single in the third before pitching two clean innings to end his outing.

The Gamecocks put things on cruise control in the seventh while notching some great two-out hitting.

After Petry got hit, Gavin Casas roped a first-pitch double to right. Talmadge LeCroy would drive both home, worm burning a single through the left side.

Carson Hornung put the final nail in the coffin. The lefty mashed a towering two-run homer over the monster wall in left field. South Carolina scored in five straight innings starting in the fourth.

Eight of the Gamecocks’ nine starters picked up hits Friday while eight drove in at least one run.

The bottom of the South Carolina order combined to go 7-for-14 with four runs scored and seven RBI.

Up next: Game two of the series is Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT) with Jack Mahoney (3-0, 3.12 ERA) getting the start while Vanderbilt has yet to announce a starter. SEC Network Plus will televise the game.