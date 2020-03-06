CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks open series with win over Cornell

COLUMBIA -- After carrying the Gamecocks to a win Tuesday against Furman, the bullpen continued its dominance Friday night with eight strikeouts, using five different pitchers on the way to a 10-2 win over the Cornell Big Red at Founders Park.

South Carolina did not allow any hits through the final four innings of the game, continuing its streak of 12.2 scoreless innings dating back to last Sunday’s loss at Clemson.

The South Carolina bats also made some noise as the Gamecocks came up with three multi-run innings after Cornell jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second.

“It was a solid night for us offensively, not a great night,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We walked five times and they even had nine hits so it’s a solid night. The conditions were really tough out there, obviously it was cold, it was windy, but at the end of the day, I’ll take 10 runs on a Friday night.”

The early lead taken off starter Carmen Mlodzinski was short-lived with South Carolina quickly responding in the same inning with four runs on just two hits.

Mlodzinski then struck out three batters in his next three innings, but struggled at times as he allowed 10 runners through 5.1 innings of work.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}