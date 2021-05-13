CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks on road vs. Kentucky

Series vs. Kentucky

Carolina holds a 54-42 series record over the Wildcats and won 2-of-3 games in 2019 in Columbia, the last time the two teams met. Wes Clarke hit his first career home run in the 11-3 win on May 11, 2019, while Brett Kerry struck out five in three innings of relief. The last time the two teams met in Lexington, Kentucky won 2-of-3 games. Carolina won the middle game, 15-1, behind three hits and five RBI from Hunter Taylor.

RPI update

The Gamecocks come in at No. 15 in the latest RPI with the No. 8 strength of schedule. Carolina has played 12 games against top-10 RPI teams and still have three games against No. 8 Tennessee on the schedule. Carolina has eight wins against top-25 teams in the RPI and is 16-3 against teams that are 51 and above. The NCAA will announce 20 sites that will be in the running as hosts sites for the NCAA Tournament before the Kentucky series starts.

SEC standings update

Carolina currently is in fourth in the SEC East Division and seventh overall heading into this weekend's series at Kentucky. The Gamecocks' 12-12 record is two games back of No. 6 Ole Miss while Carolina is a half-game ahead of Alabama and a full game ahead of both Georgia and Kentucky for seventh place.