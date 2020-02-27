CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks make change in starter for Saturday

Because of the move, Kerry will be available all three games of the series out of the bullpen. In two starts this season Kerry is 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA with 15 strikeouts to one walk in 11 innings. Teams are hitting .267 off of him.

Last year Kerry was a Freshman All-American primarily out of the bullpen (20 relief appearances) with a 2.62 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 58.1 innings.

“Brett’s a winner. He’s a team player. He just wants to help us win as much as we can,” Kingston said. “This gives us our best chance to win.”

Weekend starting pitching is easily the best piece of this Gamecocks team early.

So far the weekend rotation is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA with teams hitting .194/.230/.349 against them in 36 innings. The three starters in the rotation so far have a 7-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio and a 0.861 WHIP.

“It’s a win-win for us, we think," Kingston said. "Farr is extremely talented with an extremely live arm. We know how good Brett Kerry is out of the bullpen. We look at this as a win-win.”

The Gamecocks (6-2) head into the series coming off a midweek win over North Florida after dropping the series to Northwestern while Clemson dropped its first game of the season Tuesday, 5-3 to East Tennessee State.

First pitch is scheduled Friday night at Founders for 7 p.m. before the series moves to Segra Park in Columbia for a 3 p.m. first pitch. The finale Sunday at Clemson's Doug Kingsmore Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0