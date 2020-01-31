{{featured_button_text}}
CAROLINA BASEBALL: 5 story lines to watch

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina will be without one key lefty for the entire season with Dylan Harley needing Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his elbow.

The Gamecocks' lefty will redshirt this year and have three years of eligibility remaining.

It puts the Gamecocks in a peculiar place with a scarcity of lefties on the roster. They have John Gilreath, a junior; sophomore Josiah Sightler, and freshmen Julian Bosnic, R.J. Dantin and Will McGregor.

Harley was the team's weekend starter last season, topping out in the mid-90s on his fastball before struggling at times, battling a few nagging injuries and being moved to the bullpen.

He finished his freshman season going 3-4 in 24 appearances (five starts) with a 9.51 ERA.

This season, he was expected to make an impact in the bullpen.

South Carolina starts its season Feb. 14 against Holy Cross at 4 p.m.

