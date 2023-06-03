All of the momentum was on North Carolina State’s side at that present time. South Carolina had watched a six-run lead dwindle to just three and, after a play at the plate went against the Gamecocks. In the top of the inning, NC State was bringing the tying run to the plate.

Eli Jones just gave up a pair of worm-burner singles and the top of the Wolfpack order was due up.

But, like the two before him, Will Marcy rolled a ball almost tailor-made to short. It started a double play to preserve a 6-3 South Carolina lead.

The Gamecocks would use that huge play to hold on and beat NC State 6-3 Saturday night. They now advance to the regional final Sunday night.

It’s just the third regional final South Carolina’s advanced to since 2015, a span of eight tournaments.

South Carolina (41-19) jumped out to a big six-run lead thanks to two big innings. The Gamecocks’ first hit of the day came in the third inning after Will McGillis walked to set up Braylen Wimmer 380-foot bomb.

The Gamecocks would tack on four more in the fifth, loading the bases and chasing starter Matt Willadsen. Talmadge LeCroy sparked the inning with a bases-loaded walk–capped by a bat flip to South Carolina dugout–followed by a two-run double from Gavin Casas.

South Carolina got one more thanks to a bloop Michael Braswell single that he celebrated during a pitching change, running over to the Gamecocks’ fans and hyping them up.

The offense had plenty of room to work thanks to an elite start from Jack Mahoney through the first five innings. After pitching through a two-on, two-out jam in the first, Mahoney motored through the next four innings. He allowed just one base runner until the sixth inning.

He was on cruise control, making quick work through the first two outs before hitting trouble. NC State stitched together four straight hits and tacked on three runs in the process.

Those were the only three runs Mahoney allowed in his six innings of work, giving up seven hits and striking out six in the process.

South Carolina had a chance to extend its lead in the seventh, putting runners at the corners with one out. But LeCroy was thrown out at the plate after being initially called safe.

Jones worked out of another jam in the eighth thanks to an elite defensive play from Casas.

After a leadoff single, Casas snagged a rocket to first and stepped on the bag for one out while also gunning Gino Groover out at second for a double play.

NC State brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth. But Chris Veach came in and slammed the door for a two-out save.

Up next: South Carolina advances to its first regional championship since 2018. The Gamecocks will play at 6 p.m. Sunday night needing one more win to advance to a Super Regional.

They’ll play the winner of the Campbell and NC State game that starts Sunday at noon.