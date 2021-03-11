CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks heading to Texas

Zach Zubia had three hits and five RBI in the win. Ivan Melendez added three hits and three RBI. Pete Hansen earned the win on the mound, striking out three in four innings of work. Zubia is hitting .359 with 12 RBI on the season. On the mound, Ty Madden is 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.

Series vs. Texas

All three meetings between the Gamecocks and the Longhorns have been in Omaha. The two teams met twice in 1975, with Texas winning 17-6 and 5-1 in the national championship game. They then met in the 2002 national championship game, with Texas winning 12-6. Carolina and Texas will meet this season in Austin and next year at Founders Park.

Stellar pitching

The South Carolina pitching staff struck out 44 batters and allowed just one run in 27 innings pitched in a three-game sweep of Mercer on March 5-7. Thomas Farr earned the win on Friday, allowing six hits and a run with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.

On Saturday, Brannon Jordan recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in the 4-0 win while Julian Bosnic struck out nine in 5.1 innings in a 1-0 win on Sunday. Jack Mahoney and Brett Kerry pitched twice during the weekend and Andrew Peters struck out five in 2.2 innings of relief on Friday.

Rankings