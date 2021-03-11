CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks heading to Texas

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team travels to Austin, Texas, and UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face No. 19 Texas this weekend.
Friday and Saturday's game both will start at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday's game begins at noon. All three games will be televised on Longhorn Network.
Carolina scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning to move past The Citadel, 11-7, on Wednesday night. Joe Satterfield scored three runs, Josiah Sightler drove in four and Andrew Peters earned the win on the mound.
Pitching
Friday: South Carolina Thomas Farr (R-Jr. RHP) 2-0, 1.56 ERA, 6 BB, 20 SO vs. Texas Ty Madden (R-So., RHP) 2-1, 1.35 ERA, 6 BB, 30 SO
Saturday: South Carolina Brannon Jordan (Sr. RHP) 1-0, 3.46 ERA, 11 BB, 23 SO vs. Texas Tristan Stevens (R-Jr., RHP) 0-1, 4.96 ERA, 5 BB, 10 SO
Sunday: South Carolina Julian Bosnic (R-So. LHP) 1-0, 0.90 ERA, 8 BB, 21 SO vs. Texas Kolby Kubicheck (R-So., RHP) 2-1, 1.93 ERA, 3 BB, 20 SO
Scouting Texas
Texas has won eight of its last 10 games after dropping three at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington opening weekend. The Longhorns are coming off a 15-9 win over Sam Houston State on Tuesday night.
Zach Zubia had three hits and five RBI in the win. Ivan Melendez added three hits and three RBI. Pete Hansen earned the win on the mound, striking out three in four innings of work. Zubia is hitting .359 with 12 RBI on the season. On the mound, Ty Madden is 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.
Series vs. Texas
All three meetings between the Gamecocks and the Longhorns have been in Omaha. The two teams met twice in 1975, with Texas winning 17-6 and 5-1 in the national championship game. They then met in the 2002 national championship game, with Texas winning 12-6. Carolina and Texas will meet this season in Austin and next year at Founders Park.
Stellar pitching
The South Carolina pitching staff struck out 44 batters and allowed just one run in 27 innings pitched in a three-game sweep of Mercer on March 5-7. Thomas Farr earned the win on Friday, allowing six hits and a run with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.
On Saturday, Brannon Jordan recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in the 4-0 win while Julian Bosnic struck out nine in 5.1 innings in a 1-0 win on Sunday. Jack Mahoney and Brett Kerry pitched twice during the weekend and Andrew Peters struck out five in 2.2 innings of relief on Friday.
Rankings
Carolina has earned a spot in all six of college baseball's national polls after the third weekend of play. The Gamecocks are fifth in the Collegiate Baseball poll, seventh in the NCBWA poll and eighth in the USA Today Coaches' poll. Carolina comes in 10th in the Baseball America poll and 12th in both the D1Baseball and Perfect Game polls.