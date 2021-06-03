CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks have 'arms to get to Omaha'

“Obviously we believe in what we’re doing here with our pitchers and the development track record speaks for itself, but we had to make sure those relationships were on point and make sure guys were aware when they get here they’re going to be taken care of.”

When all was said and done, two years after the hardship of the 2019 season, South Carolina’s pitching staff was transformed and looked wholly different.

They got bigger — averaging an inch taller and nine pounds heavier this year compared to 2019 — and with it came velocity; South Carolina seemingly has a conveyor belt of arms throwing 95 mph as a starter or out of the bullpen with good breaking balls.

“We hit on some freshmen who are very talented and guys who I don’t think have reached their potential, even though it’s trending that way,” Meade said. “It was a concerted effort. Obviously recruiting is where it starts and I take place in that, but coach Couch and coach Current deserve tons of credit.”

The perfect storm of Meade and the two recruiting coordinators over the last three years — Mike Current and Trip Couch — building these classes plus some draft luck led to the Gamecock staff living up to expectations as NCAA Tournament play begins.