CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks fall to Vols in SEC opener

KNOXVILLE --The University of South Carolina baseball team opened SEC play with an 8-3 loss to No. 7 Tennessee Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee had four home runs on the game, including a two-run shot from Cortland Lawson in the second and an Evan Russell three-run homer in the eighth.

Carolina had five hits on the night. The Gamecocks scored a run in the fifth on Josiah Sightler's RBI groundout, then plated a pair in the ninth on RBIs from Thad Ector and Burgess.

Noah Hall was tagged with the loss, allowing four runs with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. Parker Coyne had three strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work.

Postgame notes

• Ector, Evan Stone and Talmadge LeCroy each had pinch hits in the ninth inning.

• Michael Braswell had his 16 game hitting streak snapped in the Tennessee game.

• Jalen Vasquez made his second appearance of the season, pitching two-thirds of an inning and not allowing a hit.

• Hall's five strikeouts were one off a season high, set last week vs. Texas.

Up next

Carolina and Tennessee resume the series on Saturday afternoon (March 19) at noon. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

