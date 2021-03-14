CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks fall to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Texas, 8-5, Sunday morning at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Zach Zubia. Carolina came back with a run in the second as Andrew Eyster scored on a wild pitch. Texas used a sacrifice fly to go up 2-1 in the bottom of the second, but Wes Clarke answered with his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot to the gap in right, to tie the game at two.

Texas scores a pair of runs in the third, then put up four runs in the fourth off Julian Bosnic and Andrew Peters. Carolina scored a run in the fifth as Braylen Wimmer scored on a wild pitch.

Carolina threatened in the ninth, scoring on a Wimmer single to center and Connor Cino single up the middle, but a fielder's choice ended the game.

Wimmer had four hits on the day, driving in one and scoring one. Allen had a pair of doubles while Clarke scored two runs and homered.

Julian Bosnic took the loss on the mound, striking out three and allowing four hits and four earned runs with four walks.

Postgame notes

• Clarke extended his SEC and national lead in home runs with his ninth on the season.