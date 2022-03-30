 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAROLINA BASEBALL

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks fall to Presbyterian

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Presbyterian, 9-6, Tuesday night at Founders Park.

Carolina scored runs in the first and third innings on an RBI single from Braylen Wimmer and a wild pitch, respectively. Presbyterian took a 6-2 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Gamecocks answered with four runs in the bottom half on two-run singles by both Brandt Belk and Kevin Madden.

The game remained deadlocked at six until the top of the seventh as Chris Veach doubled to bring in the game-winning run. The Blue Hose added two runs of insurance in the top of the ninth.

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lady Panthers go unbeaten at CIAA Roundup

Belk and Carson Hornung had two hits apiece while Belk and Evan Stone scored two runs apiece. The loss went to Michael Esposito, who allowed an unearned run with six strikeouts and two hits in two innings.

Postgame notes

  • Eli Jones made his first career start as a Gamecock in Tuesday night's contest. He is coming back from Tommy John surgery out of high school.
  • Brandt Belk extended his hitting streak to 13 games in Tuesday's game.
  • Belk also stole three bases for the second time this season.
  • Carolina used seven pitchers in tonight's game.

Up next

Carolina is at Columbia, Mo., this weekend, facing Missouri in a three-game set. The first game is on Friday night (April 1) at 7 ET.

