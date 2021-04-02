CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks fall to Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 5-3, to Georgia Friday night at Foley Field. The Bulldogs scored a pair of runs in the seventh to take the lead and added an insurance run in the eighth frame.

Carolina took a 3-0 lead in the fourth as Josiah Sightler walked, Wes Clarke was hit by a pitch and David Mendham belted an opposite-field three-run home run, his second of the season. Georgia got a run back in the fourth, then scored a run in the sixth.

Riley King had a two-run single in the seventh to take the lead for the Bulldogs. A fielding error scored a run in the eighth for Georgia for the final 5-3 count.

Thomas Farr struck out seven for the Gamecocks in a 5.2 inning start. He allowed six hits and two runs with no walks. The loss went to Andrew Peters, who allowed a run 1.2 innings of relief.

Postgame notes

• Farr now has 52 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched.

• The Gamecocks had five hits on the day and three RBI, all off Mendham's home run.

• Carolina's six-game winning streak was snapped in Friday's game. Carolina is now 17-7 overall and 4-3 in the SEC.

• Carolina's pitching had 11 strikeouts on the night.