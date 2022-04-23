 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert
CAROLINA BASEBALL

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks fall to Auburn after four-run seventh

  • 0
SPORTS LIBRARY, South Carolina, USC, baseball

AUBURN, Ala. -- No. 19 Auburn scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, overcoming a 6-3 deficit on its way to an 8-6 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Saturday afternoon (April 23) at Plainsman Park.

Auburn scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings, but the Gamecocks tied the game in the top of the sixth. Brandt Belk walked to open the frame. With one out, Josiah Sightler was hit by a pitch on a full count. Auburn got a second out but Braylen Wimmer belted a three-run home run over the wall in left.

Carolina then took a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh. Michael Braswell doubled to right with one out. After a walk to Colin Burgess, Kevin Madden brought in a run with a single to left with two out. Sightler then hit a shot off the shortstop's glove for a two-run single.

Auburn scored four runs off four hits in the seventh, taking the lead on a Nate LaRue single to left. The Tigers added insurance in the eighth on a Cole Foster home run.

People are also reading…

Sightler, Wimmer and Carson Hornung had two hits apiece while Wimmer drove in three runs. Noah Hall went 6.1 innings, allowing nine hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts. The loss went to Matthew Becker, who allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work.

Postgame notes

• Brandt Belk saw his 24-game hitting streak snapped in Saturday's game but he has a 25-game reached base streak after a pair of walks.

• Wimmer now has five home runs in SEC games after his three-run blast on Saturday.

• Wimmer now has 14 multi-hit games and five multi-RBI performances in 2022.

Up next

Carolina and Auburn wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon (April 24) with a 1 p.m. Central (2 p.m. Eastern) first pitch from Plainsman Park. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News