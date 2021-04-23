CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks fall to Arkansas in doubleheader nightcap

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Arkansas, 5-1, in the final game of a three-game series Friday night at Founders Park.

Arkansas opened the scoring in the third on RBI's from Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory, but Brady Allen cut the lead in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the third. Arkansas added a pair in the fifth on Cayden Wallace's two run home run to left and scored in the seventh on a fielding error.

Carolina had two hits on the night, Allen's home run and a David Mendham single. Will Sanders took the loss for the Gamecocks, allowing four runs and six hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Julian Bosnic struck out six in 2.2 innings of relief, not allowing a hit with an unearned run.

Postgame notes

• Allen now has 10 home runs on the season, becoming the second Gamecock (Wes Clarke, 15) to have 10 or more on the team.

• Carolina is now 3-1 overall in doubleheaders this season.

• Carolina now has 53 home runs on the year.

