CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks fall to Arkansas in doubleheader nightcap

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Arkansas, 5-1, in the final game of a three-game series Friday night at Founders Park.
Arkansas opened the scoring in the third on RBI's from Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory, but Brady Allen cut the lead in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the third. Arkansas added a pair in the fifth on Cayden Wallace's two run home run to left and scored in the seventh on a fielding error.
Carolina had two hits on the night, Allen's home run and a David Mendham single. Will Sanders took the loss for the Gamecocks, allowing four runs and six hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Julian Bosnic struck out six in 2.2 innings of relief, not allowing a hit with an unearned run.
Postgame notes
• Allen now has 10 home runs on the season, becoming the second Gamecock (Wes Clarke, 15) to have 10 or more on the team.
• Carolina only allowed 13 runs in three games to an Arkansas team with the most home runs in the nation and the
• Carolina is now 3-1 overall in doubleheaders this season.
• Carolina now has 53 home runs on the year.
Game one: Gamcocks 6, Arkansas 2
The University of South Carolina baseball team scored four runs in the sixth and two in the eighth and the pitching trio of Brannon Jordan, Andrew Peters and Brett Kerry held Arkansas to just four hits in a 6-2 win over the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon at Founders Park in game one of a doubleheader.
Carolina trailed 2-0 heading into the sixth as Cullen Smith homered in the second and Brady Slavens drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Braylen Wimmer walked with one out in the sixth. He went to third on a Wes Clarke single. A walk to load the bases was followed by an RBI single from Andrew Eyster. A bases-loaded walk by Josiah Sightler tied the game at two and Colin Burgess' sacrifice fly gave the Gamecocks the 3-2 lead. George Callil gave Carolina insurance with a single to right center to score Eyster.
Burgess and Michael Robinson had RBI singles in the eighth to give the Gamecocks the 6-2 advantage in the eighth.
Peters earned the win for Carolina, striking out three while not allowing a run in three innings. Kerry picked up his fourth save, striking out three in 1.1 innings. Jordan had four strikeouts and gave up three hits and an earned run in 4.2 innings in the start.
Allen had two of Carolina's nine hits in the win.
Up next
Carolina concludes its homestand Tuesday night (April 27) against The Citadel. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.