CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks drop finale, series in 10

The Gamecock pitching staff’s 16 strikeouts was not enough to grab its second series win of the season as they fell to Northwestern 4-3 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Founders Park.

The South Carolina offense struggled for most of Sunday as the Gamecocks were scoreless in every inning but one where they got their three runs off of a junior left fielder Noah Campbell go-ahead homer in the fifth.

“I think the way we hit the ball isn’t really shown by the scoreboard as much. On Friday, we hit the ball really, really well and it happened to go right at guys, and today a little bit of that as well,” junior right fielder Andrew Eyster said. “I mean, it doesn’t change the fact we have to do better with guys in scoring position and situational hitting. There wasn’t much of that today either.”

The first two innings started out as a pitcher’s duel as Gamecock junior right-handed pitcher Brannon Jordan and Wildcat freshman Tyler Uberstine allowed a combined one hit to begin the game.

However, in the third, Northwestern was able to capitalize off of South Carolina’s miscues as sophomore designated hitter Jack Anderson made his way around the bases with a walk, a throwing error and a couple of wild pitches to give Northwestern the early lead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}