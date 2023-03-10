Coming into the year, South Carolina really wasn’t sure just how much power it would hit for.

It’s been so far so good to start the year, and the Gamecocks put on another show Friday. They drubbed Bethune-Cookman 20-3 in seven innings, sparked by a nine-run fourth inning.

South Carolina (14-1) hit five home runs in Friday’s seven-inning win, pacing itself to its ninth game with double-digit runs this season and its first run-rule win of the year.

“I don’t think anybody did. We knew guys were strong enough and we could see it at times,” Mark Kingston said about if he thought there would be this much power early.

“It was hard to really get a gauge on what our offense would be. I thought we would be good but I didn’t think we’d be like this so far. Got to keep it going. It’s a long season but so far pleased with how these guys swing the bat.”

A shaky third inning from Will Sanders put the Gamecocks behind by a run, but that was quickly rectified.

Gavin Casas and Cole Messina went back-to-back in the third to tie then give South Carolina the lead. It was the first of two home runs for Messina Friday night.

South Carolina busted things open offensively in the fourth inning, though, sending 14 to the plate and racking up nine runs on six hits. Three of those hits went for extra bases, and South Carolina chased the starter after just 3.1 innings.

“We just took quality at-bats. It sounds simple but we took the pitches we should take and swung at the pitches you should swing at,” Kingston said. “When he made mistakes we put good swings on them. We worked him hard, and we took more walks than they usually give up. I think that’s a testament to the at-bats we were taking.”

After a single, hit by pitch and walk Dylan Brewer made his presence known, launching a nearly 370-foot grand slam. It’s his second home run in as many games, and he’s been incredibly productive since being inserted in the starting lineup.

Brewer started the season rough but is now hitting .292 for the year.

“Obviously it’s been nice struggling for a minute,” Brewer said. “The main thing is I want to take advantage of my opportunities and be the best teammate I can be when I wasn’t playing. Right now I’m just getting rewarded for that. I just want to keep it up.”

Tack on a homer from Messina–who is now two behind Casas for the team lead–a Talmadge LeCroy double and a Brewer sac fly and it had the makings of a nail-in-coffin inning for the Gamecocks.

That was all Sanders needed to finish his outing strong, who showed some great flashes but some struggles as well.

He started well, facing the minimum through the first two innings before hitting trouble in the third. Sanders allowed three hits to the first four batters in the inning, including a RBI single. Then a wild pitch plated another run.

A play at the plate helped his cause, then Sanders got out of the inning with a strikeout.

“That play was awesome,” Messina said of the 7-6-2 putout. “That runner tried to be a conquistador and the relay was perfect. We’ll watch that in film. I know King will be happy about that.”

After that double with two outs in the third, Sanders retired nine straight before giving up a home run in the sixth with five punch-outs mixed in as well.

The Gamecocks’ Friday night starter finished allowing three runs, all earned, over six innings. He gave up five hits and walked one. He struck out eight while three of his five hits allowed going for extra bases.

What Sanders did do is go six innings, meaning South Carolina only had to throw just one bullpen arm before Saturday’s doubleheader.

“It was very workman-like, I would call it,” Kingston said. “But I still think there’s another level for him to get to.”

Eight scored at least one run with six scoring at least two. Three players drove in at least four runs. Will McGillis put the final exclamation point on the run-rule win with a sixth-inning grand slam en route to an eight-run inning.

It’s the first time since 2016 the Gamecocks had two grand slams in one game, the previous coming on Feb. 26 against Penn State when Alex Destino and John Jones did it.

“The funny thing is Monte never preaches about it. He brought it up today: we don’t preach home runs,” Messina said. “We never have a day where we try and hit as many home runs as possible. We stick to our approach and if it happens it happens. And it’s happening. We’re excited.”