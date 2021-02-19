CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks defeat Dayton in opener

COLUMBIA -- The trio of Brady Allen, Wes Clarke and Andrew Eyster combined to go 9-for-10 with eight RBI and Thomas Farr struck out eight in a six-inning start as the University of South Carolina baseball team opened 2021 with a 12-1 win over Dayton Friday night at Founders Park.

Allen, Clarke and Eyster each had three hits on the night. Allen was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Clarke went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, four RBI and a three-run home run in the first while Eyster was 3-for-4 with four RBI, all on a grand slam in the third.

Clarke homered with Allen and Brennan Milone on base in the first. The round tripper went to straightaway center field. Eyster's grand slam in the third landed in the Carolina bullpen in right field.

Colin Burgess added three RBI on a 2-for-4 night. The Gamecocks had 15 hits for the day, including five doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs.

Farr allowed five hits and a run in six innings, walking a pair and striking out eight to pick up his fourth career win at Carolina.

Farr was followed by a trio of freshman pitchers, Magdiel Cotto, Jackson Phipps and Jack Mahoney. Each pitched a scoreless inning, allowing a combined one hit.

Eight Gamecocks had a hit in the win.