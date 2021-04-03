CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks defeat Dawgs

ATHENS, Ga. - The University of South Carolina baseball team used four home runs and stout pitching from Brannon Jordan to defeat Georgia, 13-7, Saturday afternoon at Foley Field.

Georgia opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second, but the Gamecocks responded in the third on George Callil's two-run opposite field home run. Andrew Eyster hit a two-run shot in the fourth, making it 4-1.

Carolina went up 7-1 in the sixth as Josiah Sightler hit a home run to right and Brennan Milone drove in a run with a single and then scored on a two-base error. A Braylen Wimmer sacrifice fly scored Callil to put Carolina up 8-1 in the top of the seventh. Georgia answered with a five-run seventh inning to cut Carolina's lead to two runs.

The Gamecocks would respond, scoring three runs in the eighth on an RBI double from Milone and a two-run single by Brady Allen. Wes Clarke then hit his 15th home run of the season in the ninth to give the Gamecock some cushion.

Jordan picked up the win, tying a career high with 11 strikeouts while allowing just one hit with three walks and four earned runs. Brett Kerry struck out four in 2.1 innings of relief, allowing an earned run with a walk and five hits.