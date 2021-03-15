CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks can learn from sweep

South Carolina was swept over the weekend on the road in Austin, Texas, with the Longhorns taking all three games by a combined score of 15-6 in 27 innings.
It’s the first time South Carolina’s been swept since the 2019 season and the first series loss of the year with the Gamecocks coming into the series riding a 16-game win streak, including 11 straight to start the season.
Here are some things to be gleaned from the three-game series:
- I went into the series thinking it would be a positive for the Gamecocks if they were able to take at least one game on the road against a good Texas team, so from a win-loss standpoint, the weekend was a disappointment. The Gamecocks struggled offensively to get timely hits and had some pitching falter Sunday and in late innings.
- If you’re South Carolina, you’d rather pitchers and hitters get their first taste of a series like this in non-conference play and figure out issues early in the season than get into SEC play and have to adjust on the fly. This gives the Gamecocks just more data points against good teams to help figure out which pitchers and which hitters are going to be able to help in league play.
- It wasn't a good weekend for South Carolina and exposed some things the Gamecocks will have to improve on before SEC play starts. The sweep doesn’t change the outlook for the team, and the Gamecocks will still be picked to make the postseason and will still be ranked in the top 25.
- One thing that needs to be better is the Gamecocks’ situational hitting, which struggled against Texas pitching. Texas has a really good pitching staff but South Carolina stranded 25 runners over the course of the weekend and went 9-for-42 (.214) with runners on base and just 4-for-27 (.148) with runners in scoring position. The at-bats and approach weren’t necessarily terrible, but the Gamecocks need to be better in situational hitting moving forward.
- Pitching-wise, the Gamecocks got great starting pitching from Thomas Farr, who gave up more hits than usual but still got through six innings with just one run and 10 strikeouts and looked like someone who will be able to compete on Friday nights in the SEC. Brannon Jordan was also great in his outing, showing his mettle by pitching out of a few jams in his outing with five-plus innings.