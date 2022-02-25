 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAROLINA BASEBALL

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks bats too hot for Colonials

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team erupted for 13 runs and Will Sanders struck out five in seven innings of work as the Gamecocks defeated George Washington, 13-4, Friday afternoon at Founders Park.

Sanders allowed six hits and three runs with no walks and five strikeouts in the seven innings pitched. He threw 87 pitches in the outing. Cam Tringali and Parker Coyne each pitched an inning of relief, with Coyne striking out a batter.

At the plate, Andrew Eyster continued his hot start, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Brandt Belk had a pair of hits and three RBI. Carson Hornung had three RBI in the win while Braylen Wimmer and Michael Braswell each had two hits and three runs scored.

The game was tied at one after two innings, but Carolina scored five runs in the third, three in the fourth and two apiece in the fifth and sixth innings. The Gamecocks walked nine times and only struck out three times in the victory.

Postgame notes

• Eyster tied his career high in hits, last done at Kentucky on May 16, 2021.

• Eyster, who has 12 RBI on the season, now has 98 in his career.

• Sanders' seven innings pitched are the second highest of his career, second to the eight innings he threw at Georgia on April 4, 2021.

• Carolina is now 6-0 all-time against George Washington.

• Vytas Valincius made his Gamecock debut in tonight's game, while Cam Tringali made his first appearance on the mound for Carolina in 2022.

Doubleheader Saturday

Due to rain forecast for the Midlands on Sunday, South Carolina and George Washington University will play a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 26, starting at noon at Founders Park. There will be two nine-inning games to wrap up the three-game series.

