CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks are host site for regional

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Founders Park has been selected as a host site for the NCAA Baseball Regionals, the national office announced Sunday night.
The Gamecocks and Founders Park will host a regional for the first time since 2016 and the 18th time in school history. This also will be the 33rd appearance for the Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament. Carolina was one of 20 potential host sites that were announced on May 14 and will host games starting Friday, June 4.
The full field of 64 teams will be announced on Monday, May 31, at noon and will be televised on ESPN2.
NCA Regional booklets are now available to the general public. A booklet includes tickets for all games of the regional, held June 4-7. Booklets are available for $84 each and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans purchasing the booklet will secure their actual seat locations at the time of purchase.
Tickets can be purchased on-line at this link: LINK
The 16 regional sites, seven of which are SEC teams, are:
- Austin, Texas - Texas
- Columbia, South Carolina - South Carolina
- Eugene, Oregon - Oregon
- Fayetteville, Arkansas - Arkansas
- Fort Worth, Texas - TCU
- Gainesville, Florida - Florida
- Greenville, North Carolina - East Carolina
- Knoxville, Tennessee - Tennessee
- Lubbock, Texas - Texas Tech
- Nashville, Tennessee - Vanderbilt
- Oxford, Mississippi - Ole Miss
- South Bend, Indiana - Notre Dame
- Stanford, California - Stanford
- Starkville, Mississippi - Mississippi State
- Ruston, Louisiana - Louisiana Tech\Tucson, Arizona - Arizona