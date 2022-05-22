CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks 12th in tournament

The Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala., May 24-29.

The tournament will continue to feature 12 teams. Seeds 5-12 will meet in a single-elimination format on the opening day of the tournament, followed by traditional double-elimination play Wednesday-Friday. The tournament will return to single-elimination play on Saturday. A total of 17 games will be played throughout the tournament.

The 12 teams are seeded 1-12 with the two divisional champions and top four seeds guaranteed opening-round byes, with the possibility of earning another later in the bracket. The tournament field will include the top teams from the SEC's Eastern and Western Divisions plus 10 at-large bids seeded 3-12 based on conference winning percentage.

South Carolina (27-27, 13-17 SEC) is seeded 10th and will face No. 9 seed Florida on Tuesday. The game follows the 10:30 a.m. tournament opener between No. 6 Georgia and No. 11 Alabama.

Tournament schedule

Tuesday, May 24

10:30 a.m. Game 1: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Alabama SEC Network

TBD Game 2: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 South Carolina SEC Network

5:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Ole Miss SEC Network

TBD Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Kentucky SEC Network

Wednesday, May 25

10:30 a.m. Game 5: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 1 SEC Network

TBD Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Winner of Game 2 SEC Network Lineups

5:30 p.m. Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 3 SEC Network

TBD Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs. Winner of Game 4 SEC Network

Thursday, May 26

10:30 a.m. Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 SEC Network

TBD Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 SEC Network Lineups

5:30 p.m. Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 SEC Network

TBD Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 SEC Network

Friday, May 27

4 p.m. Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11 SEC Network

TBD Game 14: Winner of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12 SEC Network

Saturday, May 28

1 p.m. Game 15: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 13 SEC Network

TBD Game 16: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 14 SEC Network

Sunday, May 29

3 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0