CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks 10th in tournament

Note: The headline on this story has been corrected to show Carolina is seeded 10th, not 12th.

The Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, May 24-29.

The tournament will continue to feature 12 teams. Seeds 5-12 will meet in a single-elimination format on the opening day of the tournament, followed by traditional double-elimination play Wednesday-Friday. The tournament will return to single-elimination play on Saturday. A total of 17 games will be played throughout the tournament.

The 12 teams are seeded 1-12 with the two divisional champions and top four seeds guaranteed opening-round byes, with the possibility of earning another later in the bracket. The tournament field will include the top teams from the SEC's Eastern and Western Divisions plus 10 at-large bids seeded 3-12 based on conference winning percentage.

South Carolina (27-27, 13-17 SEC) is seeded 10th and will face No. 9 seed Florida on Tuesday. The game follows the 10:30 a.m. tournament opener between No. 6 Georgia and No. 11 Alabama.

Tournament schedule

Tuesday, May 24

10:30 a.m. Game 1: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Alabama SEC Network

TBD Game 2: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 South Carolina SEC Network

5:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Ole Miss SEC Network

TBD Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Kentucky SEC Network

Wednesday, May 25

10:30 a.m. Game 5: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 1 SEC Network

TBD Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Winner of Game 2 SEC Network Lineups

5:30 p.m. Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 3 SEC Network

TBD Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs. Winner of Game 4 SEC Network

Thursday, May 26

10:30 a.m. Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 SEC Network

TBD Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 SEC Network Lineups

5:30 p.m. Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 SEC Network

TBD Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 SEC Network

Friday, May 27

4 p.m. Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11 SEC Network

TBD Game 14: Winner of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12 SEC Network

Saturday, May 28

1 p.m. Game 15: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 13 SEC Network

TBD Game 16: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 14 SEC Network

Sunday, May 29

3 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0