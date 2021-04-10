CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecock pitching powers past Tigers

COLUMBIA -- Brady Allen belted a three-run home run and the University of South Carolina baseball team scored six runs in the sixth in an 11-1 win over Missouri Saturday afternoon at Founders Park.

Missouri took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but Colin Burgess started the inning with a single. He went to second on George Callil's single to left. Both runners trotted home on Allen's ninth home run of the season, a shot to left field.

The Gamecocks then scored six runs in the sixth on just one hit, a Wes Clarke single. Three runs scored on bases-loaded walks. There were two wild pitches that brought in runs and Braylen Wimmer had a sacrifice fly that scored Callil.

Carolina added a pair in the eighth on a Wimmer RBI single and Josiah Sightler RBI groundout.

Brannon Jordan picked up his fourth win on the mound, allowing just two hits and a run with eight strikeouts and four walks in five innings of work. Daniel Lloyd earned his first save of the season, pitching four scoreless innings with four hits and a pair of strikeouts.

Postgame notes

• Carolina improves to 14-2 at Founders Park this season.

• Allen now has six home runs in conference play, tops on the team.