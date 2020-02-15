CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecock offense key to win in series

“It felt great to finally get a hold of a pitch. I was looking for that exact pitch in that exact spot there. That’s what he had been throwing to everybody. It felt great to do what I wanted to do with the pitch I wanted.”

The run support was huge for starter Brett Kerry, who gave up a few early runs but looked like vintage Kerry in his first start of the season.

“I’d say it was an all right start. I’d like to go deeper in the game for my team and then especially when they put up five runs in the first, I need to have a big zero after that so we can get back in the dugout. Overall I was pretty happy with my performance.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He looked like he didn't miss a beat, picking up right where he left off at the end of last season with five innings and giving up just three earned runs.

All three runs and four of his five hits came in that second inning before he settled down

He'd give up just one hit in the next three innings while striking out the side

The sophomore finished with a career-high in strikeouts, punching out 12 of the 15 batters he got out. He didn't walk a batter.