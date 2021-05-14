CAROLINA BASEBALL: Founders Park named among 20 potential regional hosts

INDIANAPOLIS - Founders Park has been announced as one of the 20 predetermined preliminary-round sites for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced Friday.

Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 selected sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional-round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will host super regionals.

"Certainly, this has been a unique season, but the committee is very appreciative of all of the schools that submitted bids to host. We received a number of quality bids from schools around the country that were interested in being a part of this championship, including a few potential first-time hosts," said Jeff Altier, chair of the committee and director of athletics at Stetson. "We are extremely excited to bring the Division I Baseball Championship back in 2021 and let the student-athletes, coaches and fans once again experience this terrific event."

Based on recent guidance from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, the NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity at these predetermined sites. Exact capacity percentages will vary by site, depending on state and local health mandates due to the pandemic.