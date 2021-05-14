 Skip to main content
CAROLINA BASEBALL: Founders Park named among 20 potential regional hosts
CAROLINA BASEBALL

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Founders Park named among 20 potential regional hosts

Founders Park

South Carolina is a program with top-tier facilities such as Founders Park.

 GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

INDIANAPOLIS - Founders Park has been announced as one of the 20 predetermined preliminary-round sites for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced Friday.

Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 selected sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional-round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will host super regionals.

2:16 WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 5-14-21

"Certainly, this has been a unique season, but the committee is very appreciative of all of the schools that submitted bids to host. We received a number of quality bids from schools around the country that were interested in being a part of this championship, including a few potential first-time hosts," said Jeff Altier, chair of the committee and director of athletics at Stetson. "We are extremely excited to bring the Division I Baseball Championship back in 2021 and let the student-athletes, coaches and fans once again experience this terrific event."

Based on recent guidance from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, the NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity at these predetermined sites. Exact capacity percentages will vary by site, depending on state and local health mandates due to the pandemic.

The designation of predetermined sites will have no bearing on the teams selected to participate or for seeding in the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship. The championship field will consist of 30 conference automatic qualifiers and 34 at-large qualifiers.

The final 16 predetermined sites will be revealed at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 30.

The bracket and pairings for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship will be released at noon Eastern time Monday, May 31, on ESPN2.

All games of the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will be broadcast on ESPN's family of networks, starting with regionals June 4-7 and followed by super regionals June 11-14. The 2021 championship will culminate June 19-29/30 with the Men's College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

The other sites are: Arizona, Arkansas, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida, Gonzaga, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Southern Miss, Stanford, Tennessee, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas and Vanderbilt.

Postseason projections

The Gamecocks are projected as a No. 2 seed by both Baseball America and D1Baseball. Baseball America has the Gamecocks as the No. 2 seed in the Arizona regional in Tucson playing Fairfield in the opening game. Arizona, projected to be the No. 7 overall seed in the tournament, would be the No. 1 seed in the regional with Grand Canyon also projected there as well. D1Baseball still has the Gamecocks traveling but staying somewhat close to home as the two seed in the East Carolina regional and playing No. 3-seed in N.C. State. The Pirates would host and D1Baseball projects another South Carolina school, Wofford, in the regional as well. The Gamecocks are still No. 15 in the RPI, the biggest metric used for the NCAA Tournament, and are 12-15 in Quad I opportunities.

