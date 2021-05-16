CAROLINA BASEBALL: Eyster paces Gamecocks to sweep over Kentucky

Andrew Eyster dug into the box with two outs in what was a pivotal situation for the Gamecocks Sunday.

Kentucky just grabbed momentum with a run the previous inning and South Carolina needed to take it back and get some much-needed insurance runs.

Eyster, who had been clutch all game, delivered and laced a RBI single to left field and giving the Gamecocks enough breathing room for a much-needed 11-6 win over Kentucky to sweep the series.

“It’s everything we wanted this weekend to be, no question about it. When we were named to be one of the top 20 sites obviously we knew what that meant. It meant we had a chance and wanted to take advantage of what this weekend could be for us since we got that seal of approval of what we’ve done so far," Mark Kingston said. "What we could control this weekend is play great baseball and guys absolutely responded.”

Eyster came up mammoth all game, starting the scoring with a RBI single in the third en route to a four-RBI day and finishing 4-for-5 with a sacrifice fly and three other RBI hits.