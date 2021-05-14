CAROLINA BASEBALL: Early offense leads Gamecocks to series-opening win

Things started early with RBI singles from Wes Clarke and Josiah Sightler before a two-run triple from Braylen Wimmer as part of a four-run first.

“It was huge, it really was," Mark Kingston said. "We really wanted to get off to a fast star and we did that. Brannon wasn’t his best today but he gives you a chance to win. Getting out in front there was nice to get that feeling.”

They’d get three apiece in the fourth and fifth inning. After Kentucky made it a one-run game in the third inning, the Gamecocks responded with three more thanks to a RBI hits from Brady Allen and Josiah Sightler and a David Mendham sacrifice fly.

Allen finished reaching in five of his six plate appearances with three hits, three runs scored, a RBI, two walks and two stolen bases while Josiah Sightler went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs driven in Friday.

Six of the Gamecocks nine starters picked up hits with three—Allen, Sightler and Wimmer, who finished a single away from the cycle—having three-hit days.

“They took great at-bats all night. They really did," Kingston said. "They hit the ball hard, used the whole field, everything we want them to do. When they’re going well we obviously have a chance to score runs.”