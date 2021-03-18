CAROLINA BASEBALL: Davidson tops Gamecocks in 9-4 game

South Carolina hopped out in front early on a Josiah Sightler and David Mendham had two RBI on a single then a sac fly while Wes Clarke hit his team-leading 10th homer of the year, a solo shot to left.

“It’s just a matter of getting hits. At the end of the day, we did it for 11 games straight and now for four games we haven’t done it as well. They did a nice job. The guy that threw the majority of the game for them had an opponent batting average of .158 and he made it tough on us," Kingston said.

"We had been scoring a lot more runs on Tuesdays. We need to do a better job of doing that consistently and we need to do a better job on the mound when these guys get their opportunities.”

This is the longest losing streak the Gamecocks have had this year and the longest since losing six straight in April of 2019.

The Gamecocks have a quick turnaround now with a trip to No. 2/3 Vanderbilt on the docket in Nashville this weekend.

“All you do is get on the bus tomorrow. You prepare yourself, you prepare your team and you go out there and compete. That’s the story of baseball," Kingston said. "You’ll go on hot streaks, you’ll get in a funk every now and again and the schedule is going to keep coming at you. Our job is to get on the bus and go compete.”

