CAROLINA BASEBALL: Clarke named a national player of week

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Wes Clarke of the South Carolina baseball team has been named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week, the publication announced Monday.

Clarke had a mammoth opening weekend for the Gamecocks, hitting .700 with a 1.800 slugging percentage, a .800 on-base percentage, seven runs scored, nine RBI, two doubles and three home runs in three wins.

Clarke was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored, four RBI and a three-run home run on opening day. He then went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI on Saturday, also scoring three runs in the win. Clarke reached base three times in the series finale, walking twice, scoring a run and hitting a double in the 5-1 victory.

Clarke was joined by Troy's Logan Cerny, Southern Mississippi's Hunter Stanley, Florida Atlantic's Caleb Pendleton, Texas State's Zachary Leigh, Dallas Baptist's Blayne Jones and East Carolina's Carson Whisenhunt as national players of the week.

South Carolina (3-0) swept its opening series with Dayton, putting up 12 runs apiece in the first two games and winning the finale, 5-1.

The Gamecocks hit .356 as a team in the three games, slugging at a .703 clip. Carolina had 19 extra-base hits, including seven home runs, in the three games.