CAROLINA BASEBALL: Carolina sweeps DH, takes series over No. 1 Texas

A week ago, South Carolina baseball was reeling after being swept by their rival Clemson.

Seven days later, it’s celebrating on its own field, fresh off knocking off the top-ranked team in the nation.

South Carolina upset No. 1 Texas at Founders Park, sweeping a doubleheader Sunday. The Gamecocks picked up a close win and a dominating win Sunday in game two for a statement series win.

South Carolina’s pitching staff — decimated with injuries over the first two weeks of the year — was dominant Sunday. It started with Will Sanders and ended with true freshman Matthew Becker’s coming out party in game two.

Sanders motored through six innings of two-run baseball. He pitched out of a few jams to the tune of six strikeouts, earning his third win in four starts.

Matthew Becker headlined the day, though, serving up an electric outing in his first career start. His only hit allowed in six innings — a solo home run — came in the first inning. He didn’t allow one in five straight innings, piling up a career-high 11 strikeouts to just three walks.

The freshman dominated the top-ranked team in the country to give the Gamecocks (9-6) the series win.

Offensively, the Gamecocks did just enough in game one to even the series — a 4-2 win — but put on a clinic in game two.

After four runs in the seven-inning game with an RBI fielder’s choice, two sacrifice flies and also an RBI single in the first game Sunday, the Gamecocks put up nine runs on 14 hits in game two.

They tied the game in the third with a Kevin Madden single before taking the lead for good in the fourth. South Carolina sent 10 to the plate in a five-running inning. They put up three more in the sixth to officially put the game out of reach.

Of the Gamecocks’ 20 hits Sunday, only one went for extra bases. South Carolina walked 10 total times to 14 strikeouts and had five singles to plate runs.

South Carolina also hit 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position in game two.

Texas tried to make things interesting late, plating three runs in the ninth of game two, but Parker Coyne settled things down and closed out the game to seal a 9-4 win.

Now the Gamecocks enter SEC play with a marquee series win over a ranked team. They will go play another top-25 team in Tennessee next weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0