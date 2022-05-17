CAROLINA BASEBALL: Braswell semifinalist for Olerud Award

LUBBOCK, Texas -- University of South Carolina shortstop/righthanded pitcher Michael Braswell has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, the College Baseball Foundation announced Tuesday.

Braswell is hitting .295 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI in 49 games played. He has a .379 on-base percentage and leads the team with 26 walks. He had four hits and three RBI in a win over Kentucky on May 13. He also had four hits at Clemson on March 6. In SEC play, Braswell has five doubles, a home run and 13 RBI.

On the mound, Braswell has made seven appearances and has three saves. He picked up a win in his pitching debut against UNC Greensboro (Feb. 20) striking out the side in the 10th inning. Braswell earned a save on March 13 against Texas and also has saves in wins over George Washington (Feb. 26) and Appalachian State (March 1).

The award is named for the former Washington State University standout who achieved success both as a first baseman and left-handed pitcher during the late 1980s and was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007. The award will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this summer.

The five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award will be announced on May 30.

Other Olerud Award semifinalists are:

Caden Grice, Clemson

Jordan Hamberg, Coppin State

Cameron Jones, Georgia State

Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State

Braden Montgomery, Stanford

Devin Ortiz, Virginia

Jacob Pennington, Murray State

Dylan Phillips, Kansas State

Paul Skenes, Air Force

