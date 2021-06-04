CAROLINA BASEBALL: Big 6th inning, bullpen key win over Cavs

COLUMBIA -- When Josiah Sightler dug in for his at-bat in the sixth with the tying run on second base, he found himself down 0-1 after the first pitch.

Virginia starter and all-ACC arm Andrew Abbott blew a fastball by him, and Sightler vowed to not let another one get by him.

So when Abbott hung a breaking ball at the hands, Sightler didn’t miss, delivering a game-tying double to spark the Gamecocks in ultimately beating Virginia 4-3 Friday in a regional opener.

“When you’re in high school and commit to a university, that’s one thing you take into consideration,” Sightler said. “Playing in a regional with thousands of fans behind you and rooting you on. For it to happen the way it did today was awesome.”

Sightler — experiencing his first-ever regional despite growing up in South Carolina — etched himself into recent Gamecock history with his double, which sparked a three-run inning.

Sightler’s double ended Abbott’s outing and he eventually came around to score after Colin Burgess ripped a 3-1 single through the left side to break the tie.