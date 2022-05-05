CAROLINA BASEBALL: Bats stay hot in win over A&T

Sometimes a low-stress midweek win is exactly what the doctor ordered, and Wednesday night South Carolina filled its prescription.

The Gamecocks extended their winning streak to four games, defeating North Carolina A&T 9-4. Coach Mark Kingston described the game as good but not great for a team that tore it up offensively but was sluggish on defense with four errors.

“I thought there were areas we could have been sharper, obviously, defensively, about as sloppy as we’ve been all year, for what is an outstanding defense. But we won the game and against a team that had beat Pitt, had beaten North Carolina,” Kingston said. “We’ll take it and get ready for A&M.”

The Gamecocks got their offense started early, totaling 15 hits and scoring six runs in the first three innings of the game.

On top of early scoring, South Carolina bats excelled in two-out situations. The Gamecocks were 12-for-19 (.632) at the plate with two away, scoring seven of their nine runs.

“Honestly, it’s just being patient getting the right pitches and just battling when we do get to two strikes,” Josiah Sightler said. “I think the offense is starting to realize that less is more, you don’t have to do too much, and we’re taking advantage of that and keeping the momentum going.”

Five different Gamecocks collected a multihit game, with Braylen Wimmer and Colin Burgess leading the way with three hits each.

Sightler, Andrew Eyster and Evan Stone each totaled two hits apiece in the game.

Burgess and Sightler both added a home run to their season totals in the game. Sightler’s ninth home run of the year came in the third inning on a 430-foot shot over the left field wall. Burgess’ 355-foot homer came in the seventh inning.

The South Carolina offense had to deal with eight different pitchers Wednesday night, but got at least one hit off all but two.

Eli Jones got the start on the mound for the Gamecocks and pitched a solid 3.2 scoreless innings.

“He battles and that’s the thing, he’s got composure for a freshman to throw strikes, and his stuff’s just good enough,” Kingston said. “It’s not elite yet. I think it will be at some point. But again, you see a composed kid that throws strikes and gives his defense the best chance to play.

Jones, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery and is on a pitch count, threw 53 total pitches and only gave up three hits in his first career win.

“I didn’t feel great, body didn’t feel 100% but it was good to know that even though I didn’t have my best stuff and didn’t feel the greatest I can still execute my pitches and get outs,” Jones said.

Jones was replaced by Aidan Hunter in the fourth inning. Hunter was on the mound for 2.2 innings, seemingly in control until the seventh inning.

Three runs were scored that frame by A&T, giving Hunter three earned runs on the night. Parker Coyne was tasked with getting South Carolina out of the jam and did so successfully, throwing 11 pitches and giving up no hits against the three batters he faced.

Cam Tringali and Cade Austin also made appearances on the mound for the Gamecocks, finishing out the last two innings of the game with a combined six strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Looking to the weekend South Carolina will be gearing up for yet another crucial SEC series, this time against No. 13 Texas A&M.

Kingston said the pitching rotation against the Aggies will “most likely” remain business as usual.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0