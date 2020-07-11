CAROLINA BASEBALL: Analyst high on Gamecocks in '21 season

“Brandon Fields, that’s a really high-profile guy. In normal years you wonder, ‘Am I going to keep him?’ Will Sanders, I’ve seen him pitch. I think the upside for Will Sanders is really high. It’s like pray for the problem. Will Sanders is going to have to work his way into the weekend rotation as a freshman. In all likelihood, maybe he isn’t a weekend starter. To me, that’s when you know your program is starting to build a little momentum.”

For Rooney, this kind of class is the thing the Mark Kingston era has been building to since he took over in the summer of 2018.

“I think Mark Kingston is the right guy for this job,” he said. “With Mark Kingston, he’s extremely bright. He’s won everywhere. He knows what college baseball looks like at the highest level. It’s been a meticulous building up of this program. In today’s college baseball, there are no quick fixes. ... Georgia’s the great example. It was four long years for Scott Stricklin there. Then, the next thing you know, it’s two straight years of a top-eight national seed. I do think it’s the right way to build it up and Mark Kingston’s done that.”

If the Gamecocks ultimately do make it to a Super, it’ll be the second in three full seasons under Kingston and could be a step in the right direction getting the program back to the College World Series.

“It’s one of the very best fan bases in college baseball. South Carolina fans aren’t just passionate about college baseball, they really know it,” Rooney said. “I think the bottom line is this is exciting to me because college baseball is better when South Carolina is an elite program.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0