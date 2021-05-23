 Skip to main content
CAROLINA BASEBALL: 7th-seeded USC to face Alabama
CAROLINA BASEBALL

CAROLINA BASEBALL: 7th-seeded USC to face Alabama

SPORTS LIBRARY, South Carolina, USC, baseball

South Carolina is the No. 7 seed for the 2021 SEC Tournament and will face 10th-seeded Alabama on Tuesday at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

The 2 p.m. game will be the second of four single-elimination games that day.

If South Carolina wins, the Gamecocks would advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket where they'd take on Tennessee again, a team they played closely over the weekend but dropped the series.

South Carolina (33-20, 16-14 SEC) hasn't played Alabama this year, and the Tide (29-22, 12-17 SEC) are fresh off being swept at home by Mississippi State.

The tournament's top four seeds are Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Here is the full 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament schedule:

TUESDAY, MAY 25 — FIRST ROUND (SINGLE ELIMINATION)

Game 1 — No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 Kentucky (9:30 a.m. CT)

Game 2 — No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Alabama (1 p.m. CT)

Game 3 — No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 LSU (4:30 p.m. CT)

Game 4 — No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Auburn (8 p.m. CT)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 — SECOND ROUND (DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 5 — No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Game 1 winner (9:30 a.m. CT)

Game 6 — No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 2 winner (1 p.m. CT)

Game 7 —No. 1 Arkansas vs. Game 3 winner (4:30 p.m. CT)

Game 8 — No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 4 winner (8 p.m. CT)

THURSDAY, MAY 27 — THIRD ROUND (DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser (9:30 a.m. CT)

Game 10 — Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser (TBD)

Game 11 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (4:30 p.m. CT)

Game 12 —Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (8 p.m. CT)

FRIDAY, MAY 28 — FOURTH ROUND (DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser (3 p.m. CT)

Game 14 — Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser (6:30 p.m. CT)

SATURDAY, MAY 29 — SEMIFINALS (SINGLE ELIMINATION)

Game 15 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner (1 p.m. CT)

Game 16 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner (3:30 p.m. CT)

SUNDAY, MAY 30 — CHAMPIONSHIP (SINGLE ELIMINATION)

Game 17 — Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner (TBD)

