CAROLINA BASEBALL: 7th-seeded USC to face Alabama

South Carolina is the No. 7 seed for the 2021 SEC Tournament and will face 10th-seeded Alabama on Tuesday at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

The 2 p.m. game will be the second of four single-elimination games that day.

If South Carolina wins, the Gamecocks would advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket where they'd take on Tennessee again, a team they played closely over the weekend but dropped the series.

South Carolina (33-20, 16-14 SEC) hasn't played Alabama this year, and the Tide (29-22, 12-17 SEC) are fresh off being swept at home by Mississippi State.

The tournament's top four seeds are Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Here is the full 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament schedule:

TUESDAY, MAY 25 — FIRST ROUND (SINGLE ELIMINATION)

Game 1 — No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 Kentucky (9:30 a.m. CT)

Game 2 — No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Alabama (1 p.m. CT)

Game 3 — No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 LSU (4:30 p.m. CT)

Game 4 — No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Auburn (8 p.m. CT)