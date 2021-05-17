CAROLINA BASEBALL: 2 Gamecocks capture SEC weekly honors

South Carolina dominated Kentucky this weekend for a sweep while outscoring the Wildcats by 20 runs over three games, and two Gamecocks were rewarded with SEC weekly honors.

Brett Kerry was named co-SEC Pitcher of the Week while Andrew Eyster took home co-SEC Player of the Week honors.

Kerry, making his first start this season, turned in the best pitching performance from a Gamecock all year, tossing the program's first nine-inning shutout since Wil Crowe in 2014 against Campbell and the first in the SEC since Blake Cooper in 2010.

He needed just 94 pitches to throw nine innings, giving up just four hits and striking out 10 and didn't walk a hitter. Of the 31 batters he faced, only seven saw two-ball counts.

Eyster had arguably his best weekend of the season, driving in nine runs in three games, finishing hitting 8-for-12 with four runs scored, three walks and just two strikeouts. He had two extra base hits, a grand slam Saturday and started the scoring Sunday with a RBI double.

The Gamecocks (31-18, 15-12 SEC) have a midweek game Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Appalachian State before hosting No. 4/5 Tennessee in a three-game series tarting Thursday at 7 p.m.

