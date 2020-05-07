CAROLINA ATHLETICS: Tanner: Virus cost will be big

Because of that, the department still won’t be able to haul in the same amount of money they do in a given year, and it’s influencing how Tanner and the rest of the department is structuring its budget, how programs are run and how programs schedule.

“We’ve already made some fiscal decisions on how the programs are run and there will be more to come. We have to be prepared to make adjustments. Things won’t be normal; travel might not be the same,” Tanner said. “It might be more regional opportunities. I think it might be the case the teams you play, in all sports, might not resume the schedule that’s on paper right now. It might be the case that some teams choose not to make travel or we choose not to go certain places. There’s a lot that can happen in the weeks and months to come.”

Other schools across the country have taken some major cost-cutting steps so far during this pandemic: furloughing coaches, some coaches and administrators taking pay cuts and some, in more drastic cases, cutting some sports all together.

Tanner hasn’t announced any staff pay cuts or any furloughs and, when asked about cutting sports in general, said that’s something that he hopes it doesn’t come to.