CAROLINA ATHLETICS: AD Tanner pens letter to Gamecock fans

"Additionally, donors who prefer to communicate via email can reach us at: gctix@mailbox.sc.edu or gcclub@mailbox.sc.edu. Lastly, we will also be available to any donors with questions by virtual chat through visiting: http://alivech.at/797zqq.

"Additionally, as it relates to those contests that have been cancelled and other upcoming deadlines, any donor with season tickets for Gamecock baseball and softball will be refunded via check for both their season tickets and any related seat premiums/donations for all cancelled contests. Those fans who have purchased a "go pass" will not be charged their upcoming April and May monthly payments.

"As it relates to all future payments, please understand that our department's goal will be to remain as flexible and accommodating as possible throughout these uncertain times. At this point, the upcoming April 3 deadline for football season ticket renewals will be extended to Friday, May 8. Additionally, in order to help provide a further level of financial flexibility, a football season ticket only payment plan option, allowing for payments spread between May, June and July, will be available to any donor that registers for this renewal option before Friday, May 8.