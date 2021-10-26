Bueckers headlines AP preseason All-Americans

“I’m really happy for Caitlin to be recognized as one of the top basketball players in the nation,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “I’m excited to see where her journey will take her as her enthusiasm for learning and improving has never waned.”

Boston has South Carolina back in a familiar position: No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for a second consecutive year. She helped the Gamecocks reach the Final Four last year, averaging 13.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

“Aliyah Boston is one of those highly ranked recruits who came in as a good player and immediately set her mind to do what it would take to become a great player," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “She has committed to the game like a pro would, adding layers every year. Her mid-range and 3-point shot came last season, and this season she will take advantage of the way she has changed her body to leverage her footwork and agility even more than before.”

Howard spent a lot of the offseason working on her strength and fitness. She averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats last year.

Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said Howard “is in the best shape of her life. Her fitness has gone to another level as she has committed to the weight room this offseason.”