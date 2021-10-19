Braves again blow chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers

Atlanta's 4-5-6 hitters then struck out against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, and a series that appeared to be moving the Braves' way in a landslide abruptly shifted course heading to Game 4 on Wednesday night.

The Braves' inability to take a 3-0 series lead doesn't matter in the bigger picture to Snitker, who scoffed when asked to compare his feelings to the way he felt after Game 3 last October.

"Hell, I don't even remember how I felt last year," Snitker said. "I can't remember what I had for breakfast. ... We feel good. We're confident. Every year, our guys, we're getting more battle-tested."

The Braves led 5-2 entering the eighth inning of this Game 3 with another impressive hitting performance against Dodgers ace Walker Buehler. Atlanta had another particularly promising sign along the way: 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman got three hits after going 0 for 8 in the first two games and 4 for 21 in the postseason.

Atlanta's hitters got to one of the Dodgers' star pitchers fairly early again, too. After chasing Max Scherzer in the fifth inning of Game 2, the Braves got Buehler off the mound in the fourth inning, tagging him for seven hits and four runs.