Braves 1 win from World Series after 10-2 win over Dodgers

"They're similar to us as far as they build on momentum really well," Kershaw said. "It just seems like they have that domino effect when one thing gets going. They just continue to build on that. And they've got great hitters, too."

Freeman and Ozuna each added RBI singles in the eighth.

"We have fun today," Ozuna said. "Yesterday, before we start, we were on a little streak. Today, we come in with the same energy and give our best."

Atlanta had gotten even 1-1 in the fourth when Ozuna turned an 86 mph slider from Kershaw into a 109 mph rocket that went 422 feet to left for his second postseason homer. Ozuna went even deeper in the seventh, a 434-foot shot to straightaway center.

Wilson became the third-youngest pitcher to allow one or no hits over at least six innings in a postseason game. He struck out five and walked one, starting with a 1-2-3 first on 10 pitches.

"Once I got out there and threw the first pitch I felt calm, cool and collected," Wilson said. "We were able to stick to the game plan and that helped a bunch to execute pitches."