Branchville is host for state softball tourney

BRANCHVILLE -- Softball is in the air in Branchville this weekend as the town hosts the Dixie Youth State Softball Tournament July 10-12 at the Branchville Sports Complex located at 2645 Classic Road.
The town is proud to host the state tournament just weeks after hosting two district tournaments at the complex, Mayor Pro Temp Michael Blankenship said. The upcoming tournament will put Branchville on the map, with the town anxious to host more tournaments in the future.
The $2.3 million Branchville Sports Complex was built in 2016 and has been the site of many tournaments in the area, but this weekend it will be hosting 15 teams from all over South Carolina that are coming to compete. The complex features four fields for baseball and softball and in the center is the concessions stand topped by the announcers' box that overlooks the four fields.
Tripp Mitchum, a board member of Branchville Youth Sports, said eight of the teams will be in the 12-youth Ponytail Division, while the other seven teams are members of the 10-youth Angels Division. The tournament format is double-elimination.
Admission will be $11 for Saturday and $6 for Sunday and Monday. Mitchum said a portion of the fees will go to the Dixie Softball Scholarship Fund to which any girl having played for a Dixie team can apply when she graduates high school and is applying to college.
Saturday's first game will start at 10 a.m., with the first game on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. Monday’s games will start at 5:30 p.m Mitchum said times are subject to change due to weather.
The opening ceremony will be held Friday at Branchville High School at 1349 Dorange Road. Introductions of teams and players begins at 7 p.m.
Ruthie Osteen, the state director for Dixie Youth in South Carolina, will be present at the tournament to oversee the games.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530