Branchville is host for state softball tourney

BRANCHVILLE -- Softball is in the air in Branchville this weekend as the town hosts the Dixie Youth State Softball Tournament July 10-12 at the Branchville Sports Complex located at 2645 Classic Road.

The town is proud to host the state tournament just weeks after hosting two district tournaments at the complex, Mayor Pro Temp Michael Blankenship said. The upcoming tournament will put Branchville on the map, with the town anxious to host more tournaments in the future.

The $2.3 million Branchville Sports Complex was built in 2016 and has been the site of many tournaments in the area, but this weekend it will be hosting 15 teams from all over South Carolina that are coming to compete. The complex features four fields for baseball and softball and in the center is the concessions stand topped by the announcers' box that overlooks the four fields.

Tripp Mitchum, a board member of Branchville Youth Sports, said eight of the teams will be in the 12-youth Ponytail Division, while the other seven teams are members of the 10-youth Angels Division. The tournament format is double-elimination.