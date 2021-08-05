Big Daddy tournament builds interest in fishing

• Each team must register for the competition between 6 and 8 a.m., with fishing beginning no earlier than 7 a.m. Registration will be located at the Santee State Park Tackle Shop. A team may fish anywhere on the Santee Lakes, Lakes Marion and Moultrie, and fishing may be done by boat or shore. No fish caught prior to 7 a.m. on Aug. 7 will be eligible for competition. All fish must be caught by rod and reel or cane pole.

• The weigh-in station will open at noon at Shelter 1. All catches must be at the weigh-in station by 1 p.m.. Participants are encouraged to arrive before the 1 p.m. deadline.

• Any sport fish found in the Santee Lakes are eligible for the competition. Catches can be of any sport fish or combination of fishes. DNR limits must be observed.

• Each registered team will receive a prize. There will be a trophy to award for each category of fish including catfish, panfish, bass and most unusual catch. No more than three fish may be entered per category. Since different species of fish will be entered in the competition, judges will make awards on the proportionate basis.

• Snacks and drinks will be held for the contestants immediately following weigh-in, after which all awards and raffle prizes will be presented.

