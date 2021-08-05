Big Daddy tournament builds interest in fishing

Santee State Park is getting all rigged up for the 46th annual Big Daddy Fishing Tournament this Saturday, Aug. 7.
Registration will be at the tackle shop from 6 to 8 a.m., and final weigh-in will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Picnic Shelter 1. Teams of one child and one adult may participate for free with park admission.
This year, teams will submit up to three fish per category, including catfish, bass and panfish, for the chance to win a Big Daddy trophy. Every team will receive a prize for signing up, but stick around after weigh-in for snacks and a chance to win raffle prizes.
“We are angling to start the next generation of fisherman with a fun-filled day and a boatload of great memories. Hope to see you there!” said Park Ranger Elise Wingo.
• All S.C. Department of Natural Resources rules and regulations must be followed, including creel limits and license requirements.
• The Big Daddy Fishing Tournament is entirely free for participants; however, the daily park admission fee does apply to all participants, which is $3 per adult, $1.50 for S.C. seniors 65 years and older or S.C. resident 100% disabled persons $1 for youth 6-15 years old, and children under 5 are free.
• The competition will consist of two-person teams comprised of an adult and a child between the ages of 3 to 12 years. Teams of more than two people will not be eligible to win top prizes.
• Each team must register for the competition between 6 and 8 a.m., with fishing beginning no earlier than 7 a.m. Registration will be located at the Santee State Park Tackle Shop. A team may fish anywhere on the Santee Lakes, Lakes Marion and Moultrie, and fishing may be done by boat or shore. No fish caught prior to 7 a.m. on Aug. 7 will be eligible for competition. All fish must be caught by rod and reel or cane pole.
• The weigh-in station will open at noon at Shelter 1. All catches must be at the weigh-in station by 1 p.m.. Participants are encouraged to arrive before the 1 p.m. deadline.
• Any sport fish found in the Santee Lakes are eligible for the competition. Catches can be of any sport fish or combination of fishes. DNR limits must be observed.
• Each registered team will receive a prize. There will be a trophy to award for each category of fish including catfish, panfish, bass and most unusual catch. No more than three fish may be entered per category. Since different species of fish will be entered in the competition, judges will make awards on the proportionate basis.
• Snacks and drinks will be held for the contestants immediately following weigh-in, after which all awards and raffle prizes will be presented.