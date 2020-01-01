{{featured_button_text}}
USC cutout logo

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Athletics released information regarding the sale of beer and wine at basketball games at Colonial Life Arena today, ahead of the department's first game in the venue under the new approval of sales in athletics venues by the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees on Dec. 17.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Gamecocks win, Claflin men lose

Beginning with the women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 2, beer and wine will be sold at portable kiosks and by other vendors at Colonial Life Arena. The primary Aramark concessions stands will not add beer or wine to its menus in an effort to keep the regular lines moving efficiently.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Gamecocks suffer first loss

Patrons purchasing beer or wine will be carded at the point of sale and will be limited to two beverages per sale. Students are not permitted to use their Carolina Cards to purchase alcohol.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Gamecocks down App State

Per SEC regulation, beer and wine sales at Colonial Life Arena will end at the end of the third quarter of women's games and at the 12-minute TV timeout in the second half of men's games.

Information on beer and wine sales at Founders Park will be released ahead of the Gamecocks' baseball home opener on Feb. 14.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments