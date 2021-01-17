Beamer picks D-line coach

With Lindsey on board as the defensive line coach, Mike Peterson will coach the outside linebackers and defensive ends, while defensive coordinator Clayton White will be in charge of the inside linebackers. Torrian Gray will mentor the defensive backs.

Lindsey, who was born in Cheraw and lists Morven, N.C. as his hometown, spent the 2020 season on Lovie Smith's staff at the University of Illinois, coaching defensive ends. He served as the defensive coordinator in the Illini's season finale at Penn State after Smith was relieved of his coaching duties. Under Lindsey's tutelage, Owen Carney Jr. earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after collecting 28 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in eight games.