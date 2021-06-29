B-E’s Ahlin named softball All-American

Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball player Amanda Ahlin has been selected to the Premiere Girls Fastpitch softball class of 2022 All-American team.

She will compete in a game to be played July 31 in Huntington Beach, California. It will be aired live on ESPNU.

“I was initially surprised,” Ahlin said, “because I didn’t know I was in the running. But I’m very proud because I know I’ve worked extremely hard to get to this spot.”

The Tennessee Lady Volunteer verbal commit was a part of this year’s B-E softball team that won the district title and played in the lower-state championship game.

Over the course of the season, Ahlin batted .578 with five home runs. Couple those with a fielding percentage of .927.

She also plays with the Carolina Cardinals travel team.

Add to her latest honor being named previously as all-state and all-region.

“I couldn’t have gotten where I am without my parents or coaches who have put their time into helping and pushing me,” Ahlin said.

“My goals are to just leave it all out on the field, giving 100% effort and also enjoying the experience through the whole process,” she said.