Alshon Jeffery donates $20K to Fisher House

Alshon Jeffery has never been one to shy away from stepping up. But that quality about him isn’t limited to just the field.

The Alshon Jeffery Foundation (AJF) has partnered with the Columbia VA Health Care System, the Friends of Fisher House Columbia (FOFHC), Veterans, and Jamar Nesbit, a former South Carolina Gamecock, 11-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion, for a Mental Health Advocacy Day in recognition of Mental Health Month.

On Monday, the former South Carolina wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Jeffery presented a $20,000 check to assist with the capital campaign for a newly constructed Fisher House on the Dorn VA Medical Center campus. The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where veterans and active-duty families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is admitted to the hospital receiving care.

“We’re all going through our own struggles in life and it’s part of the healing process,” Jeffery said. “For me I went and spoke with someone and it helps a lot. There’s a community out there but it goes unseen because we as men and women think that we’re so strong ... we all need to be vulnerable and talk to someone.”

Construction for this project is projected to be north of $6 million. The Fisher House Foundation will match what is raised through community fundraising, which is where half of the proceeds will come from. As of today, the Columbia chapter has already raised over $1 million.

“Today I would like to issue a challenge: see, hear, serve challenge. By asking each, and everyone of us (to give) back to our community as well as to the veterans. (Whether) that’s providing resources or the most important commodity – our time – we can all do more to help address mental health awareness.”

While the 32-year-old free agent wide-out doesn’t currently live in South Carolina, he is determined to make as much of a difference as he can in his home state.

“We see what’s going on in our society today. It’s crazy. Most people are going unheard, unseen and unserved. I’m part of the community, so I’m trying to do whatever I can do to help you, I’m here for you.”

In addition to Alshon and Nesbit, Alshon’s brother and former Gamecock Shamier Jeffery, as well as former Gamecock Moe Brown and others, were on-hand.

To help support this project and learn more, visit https://alshonjefferyfoundation.org/

