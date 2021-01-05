Alabama's Smith becomes 1st WR to win Heisman in 29 years

For the next two seasons, Smith was still often the overlooked star in the Tide's talented 2017 class of receivers that included All-American Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. Both of those players decided to skip their senior seasons and enter the draft last year. Both were selected in the first round.

Smith returned to school to complete his degree and form an explosive combination for the Tide with junior Jaylen Waddle. Then Waddle went down with a season-ending leg injury on Oct. 24.

As the Tide's undisputed No. 1 receiver, Smith shined. The week after Waddle went out, Smith had 11 catches for 204 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State.

Smith's soaring one-handed TD grab against LSU was not just his signature play, but one the 2020 season's best.

A former four-star recruit, Smith came to Tuscaloosa from LSU's backyard, disappointing the many Tigers' fans in his hometown.

He had only seven receptions as a freshman, and while he scored the winning touchdown in the national title game, the story was of the game was the guy who threw it.

Tagovailoa was Alabama's Heisman contender for the next two years.