Alabama looking for 6th title under Saban

"Our team has shown a lot of maturity and perseverance throughout the season," Saban said. "We told our players basically the team that shows the maturity to be able to handle disruptions is going to have the best chance to be successful in the end, and consistency in performance is always a key to success, and that perseverance has shown up in the way we've been able to play with consistency."

And consistently great against an unusually difficult schedule.

Because of the pandemic, the Southeastern Conference decided to play only league games this season. Facing 11 SEC games and Notre Dame in the playoff, the Crimson Tide have had an average margin of victory of 29 points. Only one of their games was decided by fewer than 15.

Alabama's offense features five All-Americans, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and two more players (quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris) who finished in the top five in Heisman voting.

"This is a great offense. It is a complete offense," Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said. "They have great players, but they also have a great scheme and they understand how to attack defenses. People have tried numerous different things against them, and they always have an answer."